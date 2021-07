Netskope Valued at $7.5 Billion With $300 Million Round

SANTA CLARA — Netskope, a provider of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), announced that the company has closed a new $300 million investment round led by existing investor ICONIQ Growth. Also participating in this latest funding round were all other major existing Netskope investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Sequoia Capital Global Equities, Base Partners, Sapphire Ventures, and Geodesic Capital. Following this significantly oversubscribed investment round, Netskope has achieved a post-money valuation of $7.5 billion.

Netskope plans to expand both its platform and go-to market amidst its hypergrowth to meet the strong demand for its market-leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture.

Cybercrime is increasing at an alarming rate. As enterprises transform their legacy IT infrastructure and move applications and data to the cloud, security needs to transform as well. Netskope’s Security Cloud delivers a comprehensive, cloud-native SASE platform of technologies that enable secure enterprise digital transformation and secure remote connectivity using integrated Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) capabilities. Netskope’s cloud-native SASE architecture also includes NewEdge, the world’s fastest-growing and most-connected private cloud, which enables fast and secure access from any location to data, applications, and websites wherever they reside.

Today, among more than 1,500 worldwide customers, Netskope serves:

Over 30 of the Fortune 100

2 of the world’s 4 largest commercial banks

5 of the world’s 7 largest healthcare providers

2 of the world’s 3 largest telecommunications companies

2 of the world’s 4 largest retailers

“We started Netskope because we saw a cloud-centric, digital-first future of business that simply can’t be achieved using legacy approaches to security and networking,” said Sanjay Beri, CEO and co-founder of Netskope. “We were SASE before the term SASE existed and today we are seeing our vision manifest across the globe as enterprises increasingly turn to Netskope to enable secure digital transformation. We are fortunate to have attracted a truly exceptional team and set of partners, customers and industry luminaries who support and bring tremendous value to us, and we are pleased to take another step forward with all of them in our journey.”

“Digital transformation doesn’t happen without network transformation and security transformation, and we believe that’s where Netskope delivers like no other provider,” said Will Griffith, founding partner of ICONIQ Growth. “The demand for Netskope as part of a properly designed SASE architecture is very strong, and Sanjay and the entire Netskope team are seizing their moment. Netskope is pointing the way to where cloud, networking, security, and data protection are headed long-term. We deeply value our investment partnership with the company and are excited to expand it as we continue on this journey.”