Netskope Secures $168.7 Million Series F

SANTA CLARA – Netskope, provider of an enterprise cloud security platform, has closed a $168.7M Series F funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. Existing investors Accel, Geodesic Capital, Iconiq Capital, Sapphire Ventures and Social Capital also participated, in addition to new investor, Base Partners. The investment will enable R&D and global data center expansion of the company’s leading enterprise security cloud platform.

The round brings Netskope’s total amount raised to $400.1 million.

Born in the cloud, Netskope empowers organizations to achieve the security transformation necessary to make the shift to a digital-first model. The Netskope Security Cloud provides full visibility and control, best-of-breed DLP, and award-winning threat protection for SaaS, IaaS, and the web from one cloud architecture. For businesses, this provides the peace of mind that they are able to manage risk, protect data, and stop threats, irrespective of where, when, or how employees are doing their work.

“Simply put, without security transformation, digital transformation will fail,” said Sanjay Beri, founder and CEO, Netskope. “We have spent the last six years bringing the leading security cloud to enterprises to address this growing challenge as more and more companies embrace digital transformation. With this new round of funding, we are one step closer to helping all organizations match their security strategy with the pace of today’s cloud-first world.”

Beri is a former Vice President and General Manager at Juniper Networks.

“Transforming enterprise security is no longer a nice-to-have, but a requirement in order to protect and secure a company’s most important assets,” said Arif Janmohamed, Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners. “We have been fortunate to partner with many high-growth companies in the past such as AppDynamics, MuleSoft and Nutanix, and like those companies, Netskope consistently leads the market and is disrupting and transforming the industry landscape through solving some of the toughest enterprise challenges today. Since its launch, the company has continued to adapt to the evolving security landscape and bring innovative solutions to market.”