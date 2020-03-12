netsapiens and Grandstream Partner to Offer A Complete VoIP Solution

Grandstream’s GRP series of Carrier-Grade IP Phones now compatible with netsapiens

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grandstream, connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning SIP unified communication solutions, and netsapiens, a leading unified communications provider, today announced that Grandstream’s GRP series of Carrier-Grade IP Phones are now fully interoperable with the netsapiens platform. As a result, netsapiens’ service provider partners, and their resellers, can seamlessly deploy Grandstream’s state-of-the-art GRP series and take advantage of the full breadth of netsapiens award-winning service platform.

Grandstream and netsapiens also announced today that Grandstream will be a sponsor of the netsapiens’ upcoming User Group Meeting, being held April 21-24 in San Diego. The User Group Meeting is an annual event that brings the netsapiens team, clients and partners together to discuss topics that matter to the entire netsapiens community.

“We are excited to join forces with netsapiens to offer a powerful end-to-end VoIP solution to their partners throughout the world,” said David Li, CEO of Grandstream. “Our GRP series was designed specifically for service providers. They are the perfect endpoints for netsapiens partners to take on large projects as these sleek, next-generation devices are fully customizable and easily mass-deployed. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with netsapiens and their service provider community.”

“netsapiens and Grandstream are facilitating better technical, marketing and sales engagement by working and collaborating together,” said Dave George, SVP of Revenue and CX, netsapiens, “thus making it easier for our Service Providers to enhance their endpoints offerings, and, greatly improving the end-user customer experience. With more and more of our Service Providers utilizing Grandstream phones, and the latest GRP series having such a strong demand, we felt it time to formalize the relationship and further collaboration with Grandstream. It’s exciting and mutually beneficial having Grandstream participate in our upcoming User Group Meeting in San Diego next month, and to collaborate in future joint customer opportunities.”

Founded in Boston, MA, USA in 2002 as one of the first VoIP manufacturers, Grandstream’s award-winning solutions are now relied on in over 150 countries across the world. Their GRP2600 series are state-of-the-art, carrier-grade IP phones that were designed for mass deployment. This series of next-generation IP phones features a sleek design, a reimagined user experience, unified firmware and powerful feature options including Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth, a dual LCD screen and support for up to 10 lines. Designed for enterprises, service providers and other high-volume markets, the GRP series offers a powerful, easy-to-use and easy-to-deploy voice platform with next-gen features for high-end users.

About netsapiens

At netsapiens, we are your Smart Network Application People specializing in B2B unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solutions and feature-sets. We support service providers of all sizes who want to improve their operational efficiency and grow their customer base. Our award-winning signature UC&C offering – SNAPsolution is custom-built to offer our partners a “sessions-based, not seat based” customizable, easy-to-use platform that can be quickly deployed for maximum ROI. Take advantage of our expertise in VoIP, Hosted PBX (UCaaS), SIP trunking, mobility, contact centers, collaboration, B/OSS with device provisioning, multi-tenant (white label) user portals and our recently released fast deployment “in a SNAP” managed infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS). Visit www.netsapiens.com for more information on our offerings.

About Grandstream

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small-to-medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

