Netflix to Produce Four More Films With Adam Sandler

Netflix subscribers will be getting more Adam Sandler in the future.

The streaming media giant announced it has extended its deal with Sandler and will commit to finance the development and production of four more feature length films starring the former Saturday Night Live comedian. Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions will produce each film, which will premiere exclusively to the Internet entertainment network’s 93 million members worldwide.

Sandler, whose films have grossed over $3 billion, has starred in films including Grown Ups, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, Billy Madison, Big Daddy and The Waterboy. In 2014, Sandler signed a deal with Netflix to make four films. His first two Netflix films, The Ridiculous 6 and The Do-Over, are the biggest film releases for the service.

Sandler’s latest feature film Sandy Wexler is set to launch on the streaming platform on April 14 and as he embarks on a multi-city US comedy tour. With Sandy Wexler, Sandler returns to the genre that gave us The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates. The film is a fun, feel-good romantic comedy set in Los Angeles in the 90s starring Academy Award and Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James, Terry Crews, Lamorne Morris, Nick Swardson, Rob Schneider, Jane Seymour, Grammy winner Aaron Neville and many more.

“Adam Sandler is one of the leading comedians in the film world, and his movies have proven to be extremely successful with our subscribers around the world,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to extend our partnership with Adam and his entire team at Happy Madison and keep the world laughing.”

“Love working with Netflix and collaborating with them. I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They’ve made me feel like family and I can’t thank them enough for their support,” said Adam Sandler.

Sandler began his career as a stand-up comedian and joined Saturday Night Live as a writer and featured player before founding Happy Madison Productions. He went on to star, produce and write numerous films which went on to become box office hits. Sandler has received critical accolades for his work in Punch-Drunk Love, Reign Over Me, and Funny People. He will soon be seen in Noah Baumbach’s upcoming comedy Meyerowitz alongside Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller and Emma Thompson.

Upcoming 2017 Netflix Original film releases include: Charlie McDowell’s The Discovery starring Jason Segel, Rooney Mara and Robert Redford; David Michôd’s War Machine starring Brad Pitt, Meg Tilly, Tilda Swinton, Topher Grace, Lakeith Stanfield and Sir Ben Kingsley; Bong Joon-Ho’s Okja starring Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun; Jim Strouse’s The Incredible Jessica James starring Jessica Williams and Chris O’Dowd; Marti Noxon’s To The Bone starring Lily Collins; Adam Wingard’s Death Note starring Nat Wolff, Lakeith Stanfield and Margaret Qualley; Duncan Jones’ Mute starring Alex Skarsgård, Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux; Dee Rees’ Mudbound starring Carey Mulligan, Mary J. Blige, Jason Mitchell, and Garrett Hedlund; Ritesh Batra’s Our Souls At Night starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda; Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father, based on Cambodian author and activist Loung Ung’s gripping memoir; and David Ayer’s Bright starring Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry and Edgar Ramirez.