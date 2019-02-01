Netflix Signs Deal With Oscar-Winning Producer

Netflix has signed a multi-year deal with Academy Award-winning producer Darla Anderson, best known for producing animated films Coco, Cars, Toy Story 3. At Netflix, Anderson will develop and produce new animated and live action projects, both feature films and series, for family audiences around the world.

Anderson produced Disney•Pixar’s Coco, which won the 2018 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. Under Anderson’s creative direction, Pixar exclusively cast Latino and Mexican actors in the film, making Coco the first-ever Hollywood feature film to have a 100% Latino and Mexican cast for both the English and Spanish-language versions. Anderson also received the PGA’s Producer of the Year Award in animated theatrical features on Coco, Cars and Toy Story 3. Her credits also include A Bug’s Life and Monsters, Inc., among other titles.

“Darla is one of the most successful and accomplished producers in the entire film industry and her creative instincts for championing and shepherding films that transcend borders is truly unmatched,” said Melissa Cobb, vice president of kids & family at Netflix. “Together with Darla we will seek to bring more unique and diverse voices and entirely new mediums of storytelling to our global audience on Netflix.”

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have spent the entirety of my career working with art to try to change the world, and I can think of no more thrilling place than Netflix to continue down that path as Melissa Cobb and her team are building their next-generation animation studio and ambitious slate of programming from the ground up,” said Anderson.