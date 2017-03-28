Netflix Releases List of Recommended TVs

Netflix has released its list of smart TVs that offer fastest and best access to its service.

Recommended TVs of 2017:

2017 LG 4K UHD TVs with WebOS 3.5 – Models include UJ6300 | UJ6500 | SJ8000 | SJ8500 | SJ9500 | UJ7700 | B7 | C7 | E7 | G7 | W7

2017 Samsung 7, 8, 9, and Q-series Smart TVs

2017 Sony Android TVs – Models include X850E | X900E | X930E | X940E

These devices passed a rigorous evaluation process based on factors that members tell the company are important. New criteria for this year’s Netflix Recommended TV designations include:

You can power on your TV and start using Netflix or other internet TV apps in just a few seconds.

You can switch between apps or switch from apps to live TV and back again almost instantly.

Also, the Netflix interface appears in hi-resolution making graphics and text clearer, sharper, and brighter, making for a higher quality, more immersive experience.

As with previous years, Netflix Recommended TV continues to evaluate whether Netflix is easily accessible from wherever you are within your TV menu, including having a Netflix button on the remote that can turn on the TV and go directly into Netflix within a few seconds. We also verify whether the device comes with the latest version of Netflix and includes our newest features.

These TVs will be in all countries where Netflix is available, though specific model availability varies by region. More information is available on our Netflix Recommended TV website.