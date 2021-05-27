Netflix Orders New Series With Arnold Schwarzenegger

Streaming giant Netflix announced it has given the green light for a new series featuring action star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The currently Untitled series will be a scripted global spy adventure that marks Schwarzenegger’s first television project and hails from Skydance Television and Nick Santora; starring and executive produced by Schwarzenegger opposite actress Monica Barbaro.

The series will feature eight 60-minute episodes and is about a father and daughter who have been secretly working for the CIA.

Nick Santora (Jack Reacher; The Fugitive series) created and developed the original idea as part of his overall deal with Skydance Television.

Executive Producers of the Untitled series are: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost for Skydance.

Arnold Schwarzenegger said: “Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they’re finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix. I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team.”

Schwarzenegger is best known for his role in the Terminator movies and as Governor of the state from 2003 to 2011.