Netflix Bringing Back Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

Netflix plans to revive Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, a show that aired on Bravo for five seasons from 2003-2007. The program features five stylish gay men giving makeovers to straight men who are unfashionable.

The eight episode first season will debut globally on Netflix sometime this year with an undetermined cast.

Netflix says that Queer Eye will move from the Big Apple to turn the red states pink… one makeover at a time.

Scout Productions’ David Collins, creator and executive producer of Queer Eye, along with executive producing partners Michael Williams and Rob Eric, are once again at the helm, in association with ITV Entertainment. David Eilenberg will executive produce for ITV Entertainment.