NetApp Moving Headquarters to San Jose

SUNNYVALE — Cloud software company NetApp has sold its headquarters campus in Sunnyvale and plans to move to new smaller offices in San Jose that are optimized for its future hybrid work model and employee needs.

The company’s current campus is located at 1935 Crossman Avenue in Sunnyvale. The new office at Santana Row in San Jose is being designed to promote cross-functional collaboration and teamwork, cultivate inclusion, and increase business agility while prioritizing employee health, safety and wellness. NetApp’s new headquarters will keep the company in the heart of Silicon Valley and more closely embed it with the local community.

“NetApp is evolving to a flexible hybrid work model that allows us to deliver on our strategy to help more organizations put their data to work while further building a winning employee experience,” said NetApp CEO George Kurian. “Our constructive approach to the future of work and our new global headquarters will enable us to create a differentiated work experience that empowers our employees to deliver their best team-based work in a more connected space.”

Santana Row is a popular 45-acre area in San Jose that features office space, restaurants, stores and luxury condos. It is owned by Federal Realty Investment Trust.

“As a dynamic live-work-play destination that attracts world-class companies, we are thrilled to welcome a leading global organization like NetApp to Santana Row’s lineup of office tenants,” said Jan Sweetnam, Executive Vice President, Western Region President of Federal Realty Investment Trust. “NetApp’s employees will have an unparalleled office experience enhanced by Santana Row’s expansive array of high-quality amenities and best-in-class merchandising.”

NetApp’s new 303,000-square-foot global headquarters will be located at 700 Santana Row (also known as 3060 Olsen Drive), a modern eight-story, mixed-use complex in a walkable district of San Jose with easy access to the freeway system and shuttles to the nearby Diridon Caltrain station.

NetApp has completed the sale of its Sunnyvale campus for a purchase price of $365 million, and will be further customizing and moving into its new headquarters throughout the remainder of 2021.