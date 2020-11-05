BusinessWire

NetApp Hosts Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Webcast

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After market close on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, NetApp will announce financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended October 30, 2020.

NetApp executive management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss these results and provide their perspective on market dynamics.

How to Participate

The live Webcast call can be accessed at investors.netapp.com. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the Webcast to log in. An audio replay Webcast will also be available after 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

NetApp Future Targeted Release Dates

Q3 FY 2021 results target date: February 24, 2021
Q4 FY 2021 results target date: June 2, 2021
Q1 FY 2022 results target date: August 25, 2021
Q2 FY 2022 results target date: November 30, 2021

About NetApp

NetApp is a global cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

