BusinessWire

NetApp Hosts First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Webcast

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on NetApp Hosts First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Webcast

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After market close on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) will announce financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended July 31, 2020.


NetApp executive management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss these results and provide their perspective on market dynamics. The call will be broadcast live via the Internet.

How to Participate

The live Webcast call can be accessed at investors.netapp.com. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the Webcast to log in. An audio replay Webcast will also be available after 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

NetApp Future Targeted Release Dates
Q2 FY 2021 results target date: December 1, 2020
Q3 FY 2021 results target date: February 24, 2021
Q4 FY 2021 results target date: June 2, 2021
Q1 FY 2021 results target date: August 25, 2021

About NetApp

NetApp is the leader in cloud data services, empowering global organizations to change their world with data. Together with our partners, we are the only ones who can help you build your unique data fabric. Simplify hybrid multicloud and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people at the right time. Learn more at www.netapp.com.


Contacts

(Press)
Amelia Vierra
1 408 822 6403
amelia.vierra@netapp.com

(Investors)
Billie Fagenstrom
1 408 822-6428
billie.fagenstrom@netapp.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Quotient to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 4, 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Quotient will issue a pr…
BusinessWire

Concord Health Partners Announces Investment in CI Security Through American Hospital Association Innovation Fund

Posted on Author Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InformationSecurity–Concord Health Partners (“Concord”) and CI Security are now working together to improve cybersecurity for hospitals.

Concord partnered with the American Hospital Association to develop the AHA Innovatio…
BusinessWire

NS1 Continues Innovation in Data-Driven Traffic Management for the World’s Most Trafficked Internet and Enterprise Applications

Posted on Author Business Wire

Enhancements to Pulsar Active Traffic Steering and New Partnership with Mux Data Boost Support for Complex Use Cases Like Media Streaming
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ApplicationDelivery–NS1, a leader in next generation DNS and application traffic man…