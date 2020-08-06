NetApp Hosts First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Webcast

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After market close on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) will announce financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended July 31, 2020.

NetApp executive management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss these results and provide their perspective on market dynamics. The call will be broadcast live via the Internet.

How to Participate

The live Webcast call can be accessed at investors.netapp.com. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the Webcast to log in. An audio replay Webcast will also be available after 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

NetApp Future Targeted Release Dates

Q2 FY 2021 results target date: December 1, 2020

Q3 FY 2021 results target date: February 24, 2021

Q4 FY 2021 results target date: June 2, 2021

Q1 FY 2021 results target date: August 25, 2021

About NetApp

NetApp is the leader in cloud data services, empowering global organizations to change their world with data. Together with our partners, we are the only ones who can help you build your unique data fabric. Simplify hybrid multicloud and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people at the right time. Learn more at www.netapp.com.

