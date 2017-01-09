NerdWallet Names Top Credit Cards for 2017

SAN FRANCISCO — Personal finance website NerdWallet has named the winners of its 2017 Best-of Awards Program for credit cards. In its second year, the NerdWallet Best-of Awards Program recognizes industry-leading options for consumers across a variety of financial products, including the best plastic options in such categories as cash back, travel and fair credit. As part of providing consumers with clear and objective recommendations for all their financial decisions, the Nerds evaluated dozens of credit cards to identify the best options of the year.

The list is dominated by cards from Chase, Citi and Capital One.

“The winners of NerdWallet’s 2017 Best-of Awards Program are examples of great products designed specifically with today’s consumer in mind,” said Kevin Yuann, vice president and general manager of credit cards at NerdWallet. “With a constantly growing selection of available credit cards, consumers have more options than ever before, and it can be difficult to choose the best card for your needs. We provide unbiased information that focuses on the top credit cards in various categories, helping to make the selection process easier and maximize each consumer’s potential returns.”