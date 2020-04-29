Nepris Virtual Classroom Launched to Help K12 Teachers Easily Conduct Live Learning Online

Nepris Virtual Classroom integrates live instruction, classroom management protocols, and built-in settings in an easy-to-use platform.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unexpected, long-term school closures have left many schools and educators unprepared for remote instruction. Schools strive to make online learning as engaging as the traditional classroom settings, but many are struggling with conducting live instruction remotely. Nepris, well known for its expertise in virtually connecting industry and education, has launched a Virtual Classroom extension to its platform, giving educators a remote classroom environment that returns live instruction, while offering built-in control and classroom management. Click to Tweet.

Since being founded in 2014, Nepris has provided real-world learning experiences to both online and in-school classrooms, reaching over 500,000 students and their teachers. Its new Virtual Classroom extension, developed with feedback from educators and students, complements its other online product offerings. The new extension also offers built-in classroom management features designed with the K12 educator in mind.

“Most school districts resorted to an asynchronous mode of learning, providing students with worksheets and assignments via email and other methods, while removing the most important instructional element: teacher to student interaction,” said Binu Thayamkery, co-founder and CTO of Nepris.

The Nepris Virtual Classroom is an easy-to-use remote learning platform where K12 teachers can set up class periods and student rosters, participate in live or recorded lectures, and facilitate student discussion boards. Teachers can now receive the assistance they need to easily conduct virtual instruction by using the built-in help features, the self-paced or live training options, and the live tech support for all education users.

“Some proactive educators took the initial step towards using video conferencing platforms in the hopes of bringing back live instruction, but they were quickly met with hurdles that are prevalent in the digital space, such as lack of control over student behavior,” Thayamkery said. “The Nepris Virtual Classroom gives teachers more control and removes the uncertainty around hosting live, virtual lessons, without having to worry about bullying, and inadequate online classroom management.”

Designed to work independently or alongside existing tools, like Google Classroom, the Nepris Virtual Classroom allows teachers to set up, conduct and manage one or multiple classes, with live teacher-to-student interaction. Built-in settings block functionality that provides opportunity for student bullying, such as removing student-to-student chat and ending live sessions when the teacher leaves the room. The Nepris platform disables these settings automatically.

“Students are less distracted and more focused, just like in a real classroom,” said an Irving, Texas teacher who was among the first to pilot the Nepris Virtual Classroom platform. “It’s a relief that the video settings are already in there and I don’t have to worry about things like closing down the chat feature so I can just focus on my lesson and my students.”

If interested in accessing the Nepris Virtual Classroom, email support@nepris.com with contact and school information. For a live demonstration, join Nepris Co-Founder Sabari Raja on April 30th as she demonstrates the new Virtual Classroom, shares insights from current users, and lays the groundwork for the future of education.

Learn more about Nepris or register for the demonstration at https://bit.ly/NeprisVirtualClassroomWebinar

About Nepris Austin-based Nepris provides a cloud-based platform connecting industry professionals with K-16 classrooms so that students see the relevance of what they are learning in school. Students are exposed to diverse role models and career paths in STEM, the Arts, retail, manufacturing, and countless other careers. Nepris makes it easy for teachers to leverage industry connections while offering a scalable platform for companies and regional intermediaries to easily and effectively engage the current workforce with the future workforce, virtually. Nearly a half-million students have participated in a Nepris virtual session or have viewed one of the 10,000 hours of videos in its library. The new Nepris Virtual Classroom solution provides schools and districts with a private and controlled remote classroom environment designed specifically for the K12 classroom. See Nepris in action at Nepris.com. @NeprisApp

