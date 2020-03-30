NeoPhotonics Appoints Barbara Rogan as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NPTN #opticalnetworking--NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced the appointment of Barbara Rogan as the Company’s Senior Vice President and General Counsel, reporting to Tim Jenks Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics.

Ms. Rogan brings twenty years of legal experience in technology in both public and private companies. Prior to joining NeoPhotonics, Ms. Rogan served as General Counsel at Velodyne Lidar, Inc. where she was responsible for Velodyne’s worldwide legal operations. Ms. Rogan has also held legal leadership roles at Cadence Design Systems, Inc. where she was Vice President and Associate General Counsel and at LogLogic, Inc. (acquired by TIBCO) where she was Vice President of Legal Affairs.

Ms. Rogan received her LL.M. in Intellectual Property degree at Santa Clara University School of Law, her Juris Doctor degree from the University of California Hastings College of the Law, and her bachelor’s degree from Claremont McKenna College.

"On behalf of the Board and Management I am pleased to welcome Barbara to NeoPhotonics,” said Jenks. “Barbara’s breadth of legal experience and technology industry expertise in legal organizations and with deep intellectual property across global operations is an immediate asset to NeoPhotonics. We look forward to Barbara’s contributions as we grow and expand our business,” concluded Jenks.

“I am excited to join NeoPhotonics and be a part of the world-class team that Tim has built,” said Barbara Rogan, General Counsel of NeoPhotonics. “I look forward to helping to drive profitable growth at NeoPhotonics,” concluded Rogan.

Inducement Plan Equity Award

In connection with Ms. Rogan’s joining NeoPhotonics as the new Senior Vice-President and General Counsel, NeoPhotonics granted a special inducement equity award to Ms. Rogan under the NeoPhotonics 2011 Inducement Award Plan. NeoPhotonics granted Ms. Rogan a restricted stock unit (RSU) award grant of 62,500 shares which vests 25% on each anniversary of Ms. Rogan’s employment start date, subject to Ms. Rogan’s continued service. The equity award was approved by the Compensation Committee of the NeoPhotonics’ board of directors and was granted as a material inducement to Ms. Rogan’s employment with NeoPhotonics.

The NeoPhotonics Board of Directors approved the 2011 Inducement Award Plan based on the employment inducement exemption provided under the NYSE listing standards. As a result, the 2011 Inducement Award Plan did not require shareholder approval, and this press release is being issued pursuant to applicable NYSE guidance.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

