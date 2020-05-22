NeoPhotonics Announces Change of Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NPTN #NPTN--NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer and manufacturer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced that it will be holding its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) as a virtual‑only meeting due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and to support the health and well-being of NeoPhotonics stockholders and other meeting participants. As previously announced, the meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time.

In order to participate in the Annual Meeting, please visit: https://web.lumiagm.com/290418259. Participants may begin logging into the Annual Meeting at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time on June 2, 2020. In order to attend, vote and ask questions at the Annual Meeting, stockholders must use (1) your issued 11-digit voter control number (found on your proxy card or in an email you previously received from American Stock Transfer & Trust Company) and (2) use the password “neophotonics2020” to access the meeting.

A notice regarding the change to a virtual meeting is being filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in conjunction with this press release. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, stockholder participation and voting is provided in the notice.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

