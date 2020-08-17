NEO Earns Certification as a Great Place to Work®

Certification based on independent analysis and anonymous employee surveys

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEO, a bold and disruptive capital markets fintech company, today announced that it has been certified as a Great Workplace following a thorough and independent analysis by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The certification is based on direct feedback about the workplace experience from employees through a confidential survey and an extensive application process including an in-depth review of the company’s HR programs and practices.

“Of the many awards and accolades we have received over the years, this certification is especially dear to me,” says Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “It’s a pat on the back from those who matter most – our team, who know first-hand what it’s really like to work at NEO. It represents the collective effort we have all put forth to make NEO an exceptional organization. But we won’t sit back and rest on our laurels. There is still plenty of room for improvement as we strive to cultivate an optimal work environment for our team.”

With bold and ambitious plans for the future, NEO recognizes that it will take a motivated, engaged, and first-rate workforce to bring those plans to fruition. “We have a strong team in place already,” adds Claudia Rinaldo, Head of Human Resources. “We’re committed to working together to always do better: to continue listening to feedback and suggestions, to continue challenging the status quo, and to continue implementing change where it’s needed.”

So Why is NEO a Great Place to Work?

The anonymous survey results indicate that employees value NEO’s dynamic company culture, stimulating work assignments, ongoing mentorship and support, flexible work arrangements, and the quality of the executive leadership and managerial team, among other factors. “NEO has grown steadily over the past five years,” explains Jos. “We continue to evolve and anticipate the needs of our growing team, and the survey results clearly show that our efforts are paying off. A happy, engaged, and loyal workforce will go above and beyond to offer outstanding client service, so an investment in our team is also an investment in our clients.”

About NEO

NEO is a group of established fintech companies that provide capital markets infrastructure designed for and led by the industry. NEO’s competitive drive, innovation, and advocacy enable change for the better. The NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment; and DealSquare, powered by NEO technology, is a platform that enables the distribution of financial assets not listed on a stock exchange in a way that reduces costs, minimizes operational risks, and improves the overall investor experience.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

