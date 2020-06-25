BusinessWire

Nedap Identification Systems Announces Release of Groundbreaking License Plate Recognition Camera Offering Unprecedented Accuracy

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Nedap Identification Systems Announces Release of Groundbreaking License Plate Recognition Camera Offering Unprecedented Accuracy

BRANSON, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tuxen & Associates, North America agent for Nedap Identification Systems, today announced the introduction of Nedap’s latest market-leading innovation: The ANPR Lumo. The ANPR Lumo is a highly advanced, ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Reader) that embodies a generational advance in OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology for use in the Parking and Security Sectors. The ANPR Lumo features advances in character recognition that provide unprecedented accuracy.

“We are excited to be partnered with NEDAP to bring their groundbreaking LPR solution to the North American market,” said Nate Leech, head of sales, North America for Tuxen & Associates. “This technology is disrupting the market and will change the way that ANPR/LPR is used in access control for parking and security installations.”

The ANPR Lumo is capable of deciphering and producing accurate reads in scenarios involving the complex and multi-faceted features of US license plates that have often baffled other LPRs. This capability uniquely positions it to be in access control applications where exceptionally high read accuracy is essential to success. Plus, the ANPR Lumo boasts impressive features, including:

  • An all-in-one License Plate Recognition Camera
  • Ability to upgrade virtually any Access Control Panel for LPR functionality
  • An instant visitor management platform for customers
  • Ability to translate any plate read into a Wiegand signal
  • Output standard and custom Wiegand formats
  • Captured plate reads from 6.5 to 33 feet
  • Accurate reads at vehicle speeds up to 80 miles per hour
  • Network capabilities permitting local or server-based image storage
  • Full rest API for seamless third-party integration
  • Easy-to-use management software tools

About Nedap

Nedap was founded in 1929 and has been publicly traded on the European Stock Exchange since 1947. The global leader in long range identification, Nedap operates worldwide with 11 offices and over 750 employees. For more information go to www.nedapidentification.com.

About Tuxen and Associates

Founded in 2001, Branson, Missouri-based Tuxen and Associates is a business development company and the exclusive Nedap agent for the Americas. For more information go to www.tuxen.com.


Contacts

Bill Smith
Smith Phillips
(603) 491-4280
bsmith@smith-phillips.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Smart City Technology On-scene in Active Shooter Training Exercise at George Mason University

Posted on Author Business Wire

First responders’ safety and response improvements from new technologies tested at Eagle Bank Arena
HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FirstNet–On Monday Nov 18, more than 70 first responders descended on Eagle Bank Arena in Virginia to test a first-of-…
BusinessWire

Christian Jeppsson Wins Season XVIII WPT® Online Championship on partypoker for $923,000 Versus Largest Field in WPT History

Posted on Author Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The World Poker Tour® has crowned its latest champion in the first-ever WPT® Online Championship on partypoker, won by Christian Jeppsson. The Swedish-born Jeppsson wins $923,786 and a $15,000 seat to the Season XVIII WPT …
BusinessWire

City of Davenport Selects Clumio

Posted on Author Business Wire

Makes Strategic Move to Improve IT Efficiency and Enhance Disaster Recovery Capabilities
SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clumio, innovator of authentic SaaS for enterprise backup, today announced the City of Davenport, Iowa, has selected Clumio …