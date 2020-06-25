Nedap Identification Systems Announces Release of Groundbreaking License Plate Recognition Camera Offering Unprecedented Accuracy

BRANSON, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tuxen & Associates, North America agent for Nedap Identification Systems, today announced the introduction of Nedap’s latest market-leading innovation: The ANPR Lumo. The ANPR Lumo is a highly advanced, ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Reader) that embodies a generational advance in OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology for use in the Parking and Security Sectors. The ANPR Lumo features advances in character recognition that provide unprecedented accuracy.

“We are excited to be partnered with NEDAP to bring their groundbreaking LPR solution to the North American market,” said Nate Leech, head of sales, North America for Tuxen & Associates. “This technology is disrupting the market and will change the way that ANPR/LPR is used in access control for parking and security installations.”

The ANPR Lumo is capable of deciphering and producing accurate reads in scenarios involving the complex and multi-faceted features of US license plates that have often baffled other LPRs. This capability uniquely positions it to be in access control applications where exceptionally high read accuracy is essential to success. Plus, the ANPR Lumo boasts impressive features, including:

An all-in-one License Plate Recognition Camera

Ability to upgrade virtually any Access Control Panel for LPR functionality

An instant visitor management platform for customers

Ability to translate any plate read into a Wiegand signal

Output standard and custom Wiegand formats

Captured plate reads from 6.5 to 33 feet

Accurate reads at vehicle speeds up to 80 miles per hour

Network capabilities permitting local or server-based image storage

Full rest API for seamless third-party integration

Easy-to-use management software tools

About Nedap

Nedap was founded in 1929 and has been publicly traded on the European Stock Exchange since 1947. The global leader in long range identification, Nedap operates worldwide with 11 offices and over 750 employees. For more information go to www.nedapidentification.com.

About Tuxen and Associates

Founded in 2001, Branson, Missouri-based Tuxen and Associates is a business development company and the exclusive Nedap agent for the Americas. For more information go to www.tuxen.com.

Bill Smith

Smith Phillips

(603) 491-4280

bsmith@smith-phillips.com