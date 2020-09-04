Neato’s Next Generation of Premium Robot Vacuums — the Neato D10, D9 and D8 — Launch at IFA 2020

Neato intelligent robot vacuums focus on making everyday living easier

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neato Robotics, a leading provider of intelligent robot vacuums for the home, today announced the launch of the newest models for its premium lineup—the Neato D10, D9, and D8—at IFA Berlin 2020. Neato robot vacuums are the ultimate partner in clean, featuring the best-in-class technology, easy setup, and built-to-last hardware.

“We combined Neato’s 15 years of experience in this industry with customer feedback and the latest innovations in robotics and AI technology, and we’re thrilled to introduce these amazing new products—our best ever—to the world. Neato’s newest line of intelligent robot vacuums are unique in design and technology, with a premium user experience and new MyNeato app that shows our commitment to making everyday living easier through robotics,” said Neato CEO, Thomas Nedder.

The new Neato robot vacuums feature best-in-class build quality and user experience while still leveraging its industry-first D-shaped design. Neato owners can reach corner-to-corner and edge-to-edge for a more complete clean using the widest brush and largest dirt bin in the market. Featuring a market-first True HEPA filter, the Neato D10 captures up to 99.97% allergens and particles like dust and dander as small as 0.3 microns. Setting up a Neato has never been easier, with a Bluetooth-enabled connection to Wi-Fi and streamlined six-step process on our new MyNeato app—the shortest setup process in the industry—to get cleaning right away.

Neato D10

With a runtime of up to 150 minutes, a True HEPA filter to capture up to 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns, and the latest LaserSmartTM LIDAR-based technology, the Neato D10 is ultra-performance for the ultimate clean.

Neato D9

The Neato D9 does the dirty work for you. With an Ultra-Performance HEPA-style filter capturing 99.5% of dust and allergens, a runtime of up to 120 minutes, and Neato’s signature LaserSmartTM technology, Neato will clean when and where you want, even in the dark.

Neato D8

The Neato D8 comes with the signature quality and industry-first technology you've come to expect from Neato—like the largest dirt bin, extra wide brush, and the latest LaserSmartTM technology—with a better user experience, a runtime of up to 90 minutes, and improved cleaning effectiveness.

The new product line will be available in Fall 2020 at participating retailers across North America, Europe and Japan, and in the U.S. on NeatoRobotics.com.

About Neato

Neato Robotics designs intelligent robots for the home to improve people’s lives and solve real problems. Neato is committed to creating a truly personalized cleaning experience, ensuring that robots evolve and adapt with the consumer. Neato drives innovation with intelligent LaserSmartTM LIDAR-based navigation, mapping, smart home connectivity, and superior cleaning technologies. For more information, visit www.neatorobotics.com and join Neato Robotics on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Kriselle Laran

Head of Global Communications, Neato

press@neatorobotics.com



Alex Stephan

Vice President, Zeno Group

alex.stephan@zenogroup.com