NCR to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Virtual Conference

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the banking, retail and hospitality industries, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Hayford will present to investors at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Virtual Conference.


The presentation is on Thursday, June 11, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com (investor.ncr.com) for 90 days following the session.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Investor Contact
Michael Nelson
NCR Corporation
678-808-6995
michael.nelson@ncr.com

Media Contact
Scott Sykes
NCR Corporation
212-589-8428
scott.sykes@ncr.com

