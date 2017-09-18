NBC Bay Area Names New General Manager

Stacy Owen has been named President and General Manager of the Bay Area NBC and Telemundo-owned stations, KNTV and KSTS.

Owen will lead NBCUniversal’s local television stations that serve English and Spanish-speaking viewers in the San Francisco Bay Area. She will oversee all operations of both stations including: news, sales, marketing and promotions, technology, digital and community affairs. She will move to the Bay Area from her current role as Assistant News Director at KNBC in Los Angeles. Owen will report to Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.

Owen has more than 20 years of experience in broadcast news. She has been with the NBCUniversal since 2012 as Assistant News Director for KNBC. Prior to KNBC, Owen worked at WLWT News 5, where she served as News Director for three years. During that time, Owen transformed the Cincinnati-based station’s image and branding. Her efforts also brought the station to its first position of #1 or #2 in all time periods (A25-54) in over a decade and lifted the station’s morning show to the #1 position in the market.

“Stacy is a talented news professional and a strategic thinker. She has served as News Director for three stations prior to joining us in Los Angeles to help strengthen KNBC’s news efforts. She is a collaborative, inspiring manager, and a dedicated local broadcaster,” said Staab. “Stacy is familiar with the uniqueness of the Bay Area through her years at KRON in San Francisco. I look forward to the great work she will do with the strong teams at KNTV and KSTS.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome Stacy to our Telemundo stations family,” said Manuel Martinez, President, Telemundo Station Group. “Her experience will serve all of our teams well as we continue to drive growth and innovation for Spanish-speaking viewers of the San Francisco area.”

“As a member of the NBC family these past five years, I have watched NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 grow and innovate into the strong stations they are today,” said Owen. “It is a privilege to lead these teams as we build on that success, and work together to make a difference in the lives of our viewers across all our platforms.”

Prior to her success in Cincinnati, Owen also revamped ABC affiliate, KXTV News10, in Sacramento into a digital-first Multimedia Information Center. She served as Multimedia News Director for the station for four years and also worked as News Director for KRON San Francisco for three years, where she managed the transition from an NBC affiliate to the country’s largest independent television station.

Earlier in her career, Owen held several other positions at KRON including Assistant News Director and Managing Editor. Before joining the station, she produced and reported at KSBY San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara (NBC) and KECY Yuma/El Centro (CBS).

Owen completed her undergraduate degree at University of California, Berkeley. She will be relocating to the Bay Area.