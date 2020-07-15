NBA Veteran Baron Davis in Association With SLiC Studios Present the “All Rise Dunk Challenge”

Global Competitors to Submit Best Dunks in a Bracket-Style Online Tournament Raising Money for Charity and Small Businesses

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baron Davis, NBA veteran and Founder of SLiC Studios, an innovative digital sports platform focusing on Sports, Lifestyle and Culture, announced today the launch of the “All Rise Dunk Challenge,” a global socially distanced dunk competition. This livestreaming sports series aims to bring millions of people across the globe together to compete via social media to unite through the power of sports. Baron along with special guests will hand pick the best submissions and announce the top 32 dunkers during a livestream.

Basketball players around the world are encouraged to submit their best dunks via www.dunksociety.com. The remaining athletes will compete against each other in a weekly, bracket-style competition from their own local courts or driveway hoops, bringing spirit and fun back into our communities. Each week’s competition will be broadcast across SLiC platforms, including slicsports.com, and its respective social channels. The SLiC platform gives athletes and superstars a voice to communicate directly with their fans.L

“I’m excited about this dunk contest, the 'All Rise Dunk Challenge,'” said Davis. “The opportunity to give back and honor those who love the game and also their communities. SLiC always wants to innovate and appreciate those who contribute to our sports culture.”

The “All Rise Dunk Challenge” will be hosted and judged by Davis and his team of influencers, who will go live for the championship rounds narrowing down the final four participants. The winning dunker will receive $5,000 as well as a $5,000 donation to a social cause they represent.

The competition is brought to you in association with Raphael “Ra” Edwards, author and Co-Owner/Founder of the CapeTown Tigers.

About Baron Davis

Baron Davis is a two-time NBA All-Star, serial-entrepreneur, investor and creator of thought-provoking content and platforms.

During his years in the NBA, Davis was constantly listening, learning, networking, and connecting both on the court and off which ignited a successful post-NBA business career. Through the process of being his own agent he failed forward fast in the role of being a business owner. He decided to use his platform and the knowledge he gained to support others, with impact and purpose investing he funded entrepreneurs and start-ups that he believed in, also adding supporting and strategic roles as advisor, investor or brand ambassador.

“One of my favorite things about this funding round is the way NBA player Baron Davis got involved. He was an actual user of the product and reached out to the company via the app to find out how he could get involved and speak to the executive team.” Nan Wang, CEO – Sleeper

He continued to see opportunities and gaps in several industries and when he couldn’t find companies that filled those gaps, he created them. Davis is the founder of several companies, including Sports and Lifestyle in Culture (SLiC), Business Inside the Game (B.I.G.), The Black Santa Company, and No Label; each with the objective of combining creative talent with original publication and production to develop and provide educational and empowering stories that appeal to global audiences of all ages. SLiC creates original content that showcases the lifestyle of athletes, entertainers, and artists. B.I.G. is a management services operator that focuses on black and minority founders, whose mission and impact investments are to close the wealth gap while creating next gen leaders. The Black Santa Company is a subsidiary of Uwish which celebrates diversity in storytelling through engaging content and high-quality products. Baron has also invested in the LAUFND Foundation which is a company that brings athletes and local heroes together.

Davis was one of the original investors in Vitaminwater and helped launch Thrive Market. This year he invested in Kitu Super Coffee, an organic ready-to-drink coffee company. His most recent venture is an investment in a College savings App called UNest where he is the Brand Ambassador. Davis has also invested in Hims, Bungalow, Sleeper and Vidy.

These companies that Baron has invested in are a part of the B.I.G. factory and accelerator. As an investor, Baron has explored different industries with the idea that Sports touches all things which includes Consumer, Media, Technology, Health and Education.

Baron has been in the media and tech space since 2004. These companies include Ibeatyou.com which was acquired by Photo Bucket in 2006. NOC which was acquired by Vice Sports in 2008 and Woven/Uproxx which was acquired by Warner media.

Davis also served as producer of several acclaimed documentaries including “Crips and Bloods: Made In America,” “30 for 30: Sole Man,” and “The Drew: No Excuse, Just Produce.”

Davis currently resides in his hometown of Los Angeles where he plays his most important role, Dad to his two kids.

