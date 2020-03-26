Navigant Research Report Finds Use of Delivery Robots and Drones Can Reduce Road Congestion, Carbon Emissions, and Delivery Costs

Technologies are expected to displace hundreds of millions of truck deliveries and transform local commerce

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DeliveryRobots--A new report from Navigant Research analyzes the current level of deployment of delivery robots (bots), robotic delivery vehicles (RDVs), and drones, in addition to examining their viability for mainstream market adoption.

As a result of rising labor and fuel costs, along with concerns about increasing vehicle emissions, many logistics stakeholders are experimenting with emerging technologies to reduce driver miles and fuel usage. Click to tweet: According to a new @NavigantRSRCH report, bots, RDVs, and drones present a compelling opportunity to reduce carbon emissions, road congestion, and operational costs, while satisfying customer requirements for on-demand and hyperlocal delivery.

“Delivery bots, RDVs, and drones are set to displace millions of truck and van deliveries over the next decade, as they are far smaller, more flexible, lower in cost, and naturally suitable for automation and electrification,” says Ryan Citron, senior research analyst at Navigant Research. “These technologies are expected to make last-mile logistics (LML) more efficient and sustainable, while also transforming local commerce and user experience through new business models such as on-demand store-hailing.”

To position for success, Navigant Research recommends suppliers focus on addressing safety, consumer resistance, and privacy issues, in addition to finding creative solutions to extend the electric range of delivery bots and drones. Logistics companies should aggressively develop bot and drone programs to remain competitive, and governments should establish regulatory frameworks that support the growth of the bot and drone industries.

The report, Delivery Bots and Drones Could Revolutionize Last-Mile Logistics, analyzes the current level of deployment of delivery bots, RDVs, and drones; their viability for mainstream market adoption; and the anticipated impacts of these technologies on LML and the broader transportation and logistics industry. Navigant Research, a Guidehouse company, also provides detailed and actionable recommendations for suppliers to capitalize on the growth of these advanced logistics technologies. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

