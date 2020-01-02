Navigant Research Report Finds Total Addressable Transactive Energy Market Is Expected to Experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 153%

Strong growth is currently still curtailed by regulatory restrictions

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DistributedEnergyResources--A new report from Navigant Research provides insight into current developments in the emerging global transactive energy (TE) market, including drivers, barriers, and market forecasts through 2028.

TE can help manage volatility caused by high concentrations of distributed energy resources (DER) in parts of the distribution network. The TE market is 4 years old now, and a handful of vendors are emerging as leading players, active in multiple markets worldwide. Click to tweet: According to a new @NavigantRSRCH report, the total addressable global transactive energy market is expected to experience a 153% compound annual growth rate, reaching $7.9 billion in 2028.

“Understanding the various strengths and difficulties the TE market faces will enable utilities and energy companies to elevate data-driven services for customers,” says Roberto Rodriguez Labastida, senior research analyst with Navigant Research. “TE is shifting from true peer-to-peer trading to an innovative use of consumption and production data to better engage customers.”

Despite the rash of startups announcing plans to launch a TE platform since 2016, many companies have failed to secure any or more than a single project. Regulatory restrictions have kept stronger growth at bay, and startups often face huge difficulty scaling beyond proofs of concept.

The report, Market Data: Transactive Energy Global Forecasts Analytics, complements previous work by discussing current developments in TE as well as drivers, barriers and market trends. The study includes a revised potential size of the future global TE market. Market forecasts, segmented by total addressable markets for residential and C&I customers, extend through 2028. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant – a Guidehouse company, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Market Data: Transactive Energy Global Forecasts Analytics, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Navigant – a Guidehouse company undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

Lindsay Funicello-Paul

+1.781.270.8456

lindsay.funicello.paul@navigant.com