NAVEX Global Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management for its Lockpath Platform

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAVEX Global®, the leader in integrated risk and compliance management solutions, today announced that the company has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner, Inc.’s Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management report for its Lockpath risk management platform. This is not the first time the Lockpath platform has been recognized by Gartner, as it has been included in every Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management (ITRM) published since 2015.

According to the report published on August 11, 2020, “Security and risk management leaders experience increased demand for ITRM solutions originating from cybersecurity initiatives, board risk oversight and digital compliance obligations.” The report goes on to say: “By 2025, 50% of global midmarket and large enterprises will depend on risk management solutions to aggregate digital risks in their business’s ecosystem, up from 10% in 2018.”

This Magic Quadrant for ITRM solutions is intended to provide insights on ITRM buyers’ needs and experiences in the context of available vendor options in this market. Technology providers recognized in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant reports are evaluated based on two dimensions: the ability to execute and completeness of vision.

“Risk management is a priority for companies in virtually all business sectors. Right now, IT risk is particularly high on the list due in part to the ongoing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Haywood Marsh, General Manager of NAVEX Global’s Lockpath business unit. “The potential severity of IT risks to business operations means they must be addressed with speed, agility and an integrated approach. We believe Gartner’s latest research confirms our completeness of vision for the Lockpath platform, and we are proud to be included as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant.”

NAVEX Global’s award-winning integrated risk management platform, Lockpath, provides robust risk solutions for IT and information security professionals. The platform supports both strategic and tactical IT risk management programs while providing visibility into IT and digital risks, and potential risks, for executives, boards of directors and line of business managers.

Click here to learn more about NAVEX Global’s Lockpath solutions. To access the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management, click here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statement of the fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expresses or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About NAVEX Global

NAVEX Global is the worldwide leader in integrated risk and compliance management software and services that help organizations manage risk, address complex regulatory compliance requirements and foster an ethical, highly productive workplace culture.

For more information, visit NAVEX Global’s website and our Risk & Compliance Matters blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Shannon Casey

navexglobal@v2comms.com

(617) 426-2222