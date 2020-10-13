NAVEX Global Announces NAVEX Next Risk and Compliance Virtual Conference

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAVEX Global® today announced its ninth annual virtual conference, NAVEX Next, scheduled for Thursday, October 22, 2020. The conference features three tracks and 12 sessions, including a slate of distinguished keynote speakers. The theme of this year’s conference is “Beyond the Moment,” covering the challenges risk and compliance professionals must manage today, as well as helping prepare them for what is to come in 2021.

NAVEX Next 2020 will address a full range of workplace challenges, including: new compliance guidance issued by the US Department of Justice; regional and international regulatory requirements such as the EU Whistleblower Initiative; and the importance of creating sustainable diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in the workplace today.

The full-day agenda includes the following three tracks: Workforce 2021, Regulations & Enforcement, and Future of Risk. The tracks are complemented by three keynote addresses:

Social Justice at an Inflection Point with Robert Smith, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners

with Robert Smith, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners Ethics at the Heart of Business Success with Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s

with Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s 2020 US Department of Justice Guidance & Your Compliance Program with Patricia Harned, CEO of the Ethics and Compliance Initiative, and panellists Mathew Miner and Mark Filip, who both previously served at the US Department of Justice

Formerly known as the NAVEX Global Ethics & Compliance Virtual Conference (ECVC), this event is the largest gathering for risk and compliance professionals in the world, with over 9,000 registrants in 2019. The event offers both practical guidance and best practices for industry professionals across disciplines, including risk management, compliance, legal, human resources, audit and corporate training.

As always, the conference is free and open to all those interested in improving their professional skills and their organization’s risk and compliance programs. Click here to access the full agenda and to register.

About NAVEX Global

NAVEX Global is the worldwide leader in integrated risk and compliance management software and services that help organizations manage risk, address complex regulatory compliance requirements and foster an ethical, highly productive workplace culture. For more information, visit NAVEX Global’s website and our Risk & Compliance Matters blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

