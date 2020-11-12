BusinessWire

National Thought Leader David J. Shulkin, M.D., to Host Interactive Discussion: “Navigating a Changing Healthcare System with Lessons Learned from the Department of Veterans Affairs” at E-Consult Event

Annual E-Consult Workgroup Meeting on November 16th to examine best practices for “Improving Access in a Time of Crisis and Beyond” from payers, providers, policymakers and patient advocates.


NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#carecoordination--Safety Net Connect (SNC), a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, is pleased to announce David J. Shulkin, MD, will host an interactive “fireside chat” at the upcoming E-Consult Workgroup Meeting to be held virtually on November 16th 2020. This free event will bring healthcare payers, providers, policymakers and patient advocates from across the nation together to examine best practices for utilizing eConsult technologies to safely and rapidly improve access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic – as well as into the future.

Kicking off the meeting with an early morning session Dr. Shulkin, an internationally-recognized expert in system transformation and data-driven quality improvement, will engage participants in a discussion of how e-consult provides an answer to specialty care access in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During his session, Dr. Shulkin will share lessons learned from his experience as the ninth Secretary of the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

“We all know increasing safe, rapid access to care has never been more important,” shares Dr. Shulkin. “I’m honored to lead this discussion examining how asynchronous eConsult paired with synchronous telehealth technologies can provide a truly sustainable solution to some of our nation’s most significant healthcare challenges.”

As Secretary of the VA, Dr. Shulkin improved systems capacity and infrastructure to expand timely access to primary, specialty and behavioral healthcare providers for our nation’s veterans. This “whole person” approach to coordinated healthcare had a dramatic impact on outcomes and patient satisfaction – raising trust in VA services from 46 to 70% during his tenure.

“We’re grateful to the California Health Care Foundation for their support of the E-Consult Workgroup and Toolkit,” shared Keith Matsutsuyu, CEO and co-founder of SNC. “And we’re truly honored to have Dr. Shulkin – a physician who has dedicated his career to improving health and wellness for all patients – join us for what promises to be an insightful and interactive discussion.”

Free registration is open now for the E-Consult Workgroup Annual Meeting and Dr. Shulkin’s session:
“Navigating a Changing Healthcare System with Lessons Learned from the Department of Veterans Affairs” at 8 AM PT | 9 AM CT | 10 AM ET.

About Safety Net Connect

With a mission to improve health equity, Safety Net Connect (SNC) has been the leading creator of innovative health care technology, making it easier for providers and institutions to improve quality, streamline care coordination, promote evidence-based practices, and increase access to care. Since 2009, SNC has helped public and private health care organizations across the nation, successfully reach millions of low-income, underserved individuals with affordable, effective patient-centered care. For more information visit www.safetynetconnect.com.


