National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Instruments (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community.
Needham Growth Conference
January 14, 2020
New York, NY
A live webcast will be available at http://investor.ni.com/events.cfm
National Instruments Q4 2019 Earnings Call
January 30, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. CT
A live webcast will be available at http://investor.ni.com/events.cfm
Contact: Marissa Vidaurri, Head of Investor Relations, (512) 683-5215 or at marissa.vidaurri@ni.com
For general investor-related information about National Instruments, please visit ni.com/nati.
About National Instruments
NI (ni.com) develops high-performance automated test and automated measurement systems to help you solve your engineering challenges now and into the future. Our open, software-defined platform uses modular hardware and an expansive ecosystem to help you turn powerful possibilities into real solutions. (NATI-G)
