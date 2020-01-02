National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Instruments (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community.

Needham Growth Conference

January 14, 2020

New York, NY

A live webcast will be available at http://investor.ni.com/events.cfm

National Instruments Q4 2019 Earnings Call

January 30, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. CT

A live webcast will be available at http://investor.ni.com/events.cfm

Contact: Marissa Vidaurri, Head of Investor Relations, (512) 683-5215 or at marissa.vidaurri@ni.com

For general investor-related information about National Instruments, please visit ni.com/nati.

