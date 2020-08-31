National ‘Best for Vets’ Employers List Includes 14 Fairfax County-based Firms

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fourteen Fairfax County-headquartered companies ranked on Military Times’ 2020 “Best for Vets: Employers” list, an annual ranking of the nation's best employers and organizations with military-connected employment programs, benefits and support efforts.

“I am very pleased that so many Fairfax County-area companies are on this list, because it shows the emphasis they are putting on hiring those who answered the call to serve our country,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “Veterans can be a tremendous source of talent for all Fairfax County and Northern Virginia companies.”

The following Fairfax County-based companies placed on the list in recognition of their efforts to hire former service members.

AMERICAN SYSTEMS

Booz Allen Hamilton

Capital One

Constellis

DynCorp International

General Dynamics Information Technology

Hilton

Leidos

ManTech International Corporation

MAXIMUS

Parsons Corporation

PenFed Credit Union

Peraton

Perspecta

Many other companies that placed on the list have offices in Fairfax County but are headquartered in another location, for example, Amazon, Boeing and Accenture. Click here for the full list.

“Because of the concentration of defense-related firms here, Fairfax County and Northern Virginia are a great location for veterans to begin a civilian career, but companies in our other strong sectors can take advantage of the skills and discipline they learned in the military,” Hoskins said.

A total of 144 employers placed in this year’s ranking. Military Times conducted the survey with ScoutComms, a marketing and research firm that focuses on the military community. The firms responded to nearly 100 questions detailing their policies and practices related to veterans.

