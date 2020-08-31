BusinessWire

National ‘Best for Vets’ Employers List Includes 14 Fairfax County-based Firms

Posted on

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fourteen Fairfax County-headquartered companies ranked on Military Times’ 2020 “Best for Vets: Employers” list, an annual ranking of the nation's best employers and organizations with military-connected employment programs, benefits and support efforts.


“I am very pleased that so many Fairfax County-area companies are on this list, because it shows the emphasis they are putting on hiring those who answered the call to serve our country,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “Veterans can be a tremendous source of talent for all Fairfax County and Northern Virginia companies.”

The following Fairfax County-based companies placed on the list in recognition of their efforts to hire former service members.

  • AMERICAN SYSTEMS
  • Booz Allen Hamilton
  • Capital One
  • Constellis
  • DynCorp International
  • General Dynamics Information Technology
  • Hilton
  • Leidos
  • ManTech International Corporation
  • MAXIMUS
  • Parsons Corporation
  • PenFed Credit Union
  • Peraton
  • Perspecta

Many other companies that placed on the list have offices in Fairfax County but are headquartered in another location, for example, Amazon, Boeing and Accenture. Click here for the full list.

“Because of the concentration of defense-related firms here, Fairfax County and Northern Virginia are a great location for veterans to begin a civilian career, but companies in our other strong sectors can take advantage of the skills and discipline they learned in the military,” Hoskins said.

A total of 144 employers placed in this year’s ranking. Military Times conducted the survey with ScoutComms, a marketing and research firm that focuses on the military community. The firms responded to nearly 100 questions detailing their policies and practices related to veterans.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Other members: Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.


Contacts

Alan Fogg, afogg@fceda.org, +1 571-213-5065 (m)

