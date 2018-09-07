Narvar Raises $30 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Narvar, which helps retailers with post-purchase customer engagement, has raised a $30 million Series C financing round led by Accel, who also led Narvar’s Series A round. Existing investors including Battery Ventures participated in the round, as well as new investors Salesforce Ventures and Scale Venture Partners. In conjunction with the financing, Ryan Sweeney, partner at Accel, will join Narvar’s board. Since its founding in 2012, Narvar has raised $64 million in total funding.

“Accel has proudly been a Narvar partner from the start, and has watched the company’s customer adoption, product innovation, employee culture and global market traction continue to flourish,” said Sweeney. “Over the last few years, Narvar has redefined e-commerce service standards by changing the way brands interact with their customers throughout the entire online purchase lifecycle. We’re confident the company will continue to play a key role in shaping the future of online retail experiences and we’re looking forward to continuing to support Amit and the rest of the team on this mission.”

Narvar works with over 500 retailers, including Patagonia, Gap, Levi’s, TUMI and Sephora. Narvar’s robust, intelligent and customized SaaS platform provides powerful delivery tracking analytics, delivery notifications, returns management, seamless feedback collection and timely customer communications. The company has served nearly 5 billion customer interactions across 38 countries and 50 languages.

“When we started Narvar just a few years ago, we set out to simplify the everyday lives of customers,” said Amit Sharma, founder and CEO, Narvar. “We recognized a huge opportunity for brands to deliver exceptional post-purchase customer engagement, and have helped retailers realize this vision for more than 300 million people. At the same time, e-commerce adoption has skyrocketed — in fact, more than 70 percent of adults online have interacted with Narvar through the retailers we support, and we anticipate this will continue trending up. We’ll use this new investment to continue developing leading products for our customers while investing heavily in international growth to support global brands.”