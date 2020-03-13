Napa Valley Winery, Clos Du Val, to Launch Virtual Wine Tasting Program

Winery utilizes digital technology to bring wine country experience into customers’ homes

NAPA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#closduval--Clos Du Val is slated to launch a new live, virtual wine tasting program to bring the winery experience to guests in the comfort of their own home. The program will start Monday, March 16, 2020.

“ In an effort to do our part and provide ease of access to our valued customers who have had to adjust their travel plans, we are launching a taste from home experience,” President Jon-Mark Chappellet said.

For those not able to travel or who prefer to not do so given the current climate, Clos Du Val is making it easy to have wine country come to them. Virtual tasting experiences will include a variety of wine and a personalized, guided wine tasting led by a member of the Clos Du Val team.

Customers will have the option to choose from two different wine tasting packages; a red and white wine four-bottle variety pack ($385), or an all red wine option ($395), both including a Coravin. For those who want to select specific wines or just stock up on current favorites – any online purchase of four different Clos Du Val wines will receive a virtual tasting.

“ We want to continue to share our story and be able to personally connect with our customers over a glass of delicious wine. In today’s day and age, who says that has to happen at the winery? We’re thankful to have tools today that allow us to do that virtually,” said Director of DTC & Marketing, Shannon Murrachioli.

For more information on Clos Du Val’s virtual wine tasting experience, please visit www.closduval.com/wines

About Clos Du Val

Founded in the Stags Leap District by the Goelet family in 1972, Clos Du Val was first recognized for its Napa Valley Cabernets at the famed Judgment of Paris in 1976. Ten years later, the same Cabernet took first place in the Judgment of Paris rematch.

Still family-owned today, Clos Du Val focuses on sustainably crafted, terroir driven estate wines and is actively working towards organic certification within the vineyards. With over 45 years of history, Clos Du Val continues to share the family story through the addition of a new tasting facility, the Hirondelle House, and a portfolio of world-class wines.

