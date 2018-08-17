Naked Labs Gets $14 Million, Launches 3-D Body Scanner

SAN FRANCISCO — Naked Labs has launched Naked, the world’s first 3D body scanner designed for the home, which is now shipping to pre-order customers and will be available to the public by the fourth quarter of this year.

Naked includes a full-length 3D scanning smart mirror with a connected rotating scale and companion mobile app, enabling users to track how their bodies change over time.

The Naked 3D Fitness Tracker is now available in the U.S. for $1,395 with a companion iOS app. The company says an Android version will be out this fall.

Naked Labs also announced $14M in Series A funding led by Founders Fund, with contributions from NEA, Lumia Capital, Venture 51, Seabed VC, and others. Naked also received personal investment from Founders Fund Partner, Cyan Banister. The round will be used to scale manufacturing, grow the team, and continue development of core IP.

“Founders Fund is known for investing in big ideas, and Naked Labs is no exception,” says Cyan Banister. “We are excited about what the team is doing, and this is just the beginning. Once you create a platform for body models, the number of valuable services for the end user is infinite. We truly believe this will change how people interface with the internet – and their bodies.”

Naked’s core technology consists of a WiFi/Bluetooth-enabled mirror that uses 3 Intel RealSense depth sensors to construct the user’s unique 3D body model as Naked’s scale rotates them 360 degrees in 15 seconds. After scanning, users can view their scan in the Naked app to see a holistic suite of metrics including body fat percent, lean mass and fat mass, circumferences, side-by-side comparisons, and graphs of historical data.

“We are pleased to provide Naked Labs with Intel RealSense technology,” said Sagi BenMoshe, vice president and general manager of the Intel RealSense Group. “This is a great example of how we are enabling our customers to build products that enrich people’s lives through devices and machines that perceive the world in 3D.”