Nacha Announces Azimuth as a Preferred Partner for Compliance Solutions

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azimuth is now a Nacha Preferred Partner for Compliance Solutions.

In becoming a Preferred Partner, Azimuth joins a select group of innovators that Nacha recognizes for offering products and services that increase or enhance the use of secure ACH payments, information and messaging by financial institutions and end-user entities.

“ Compliance is a critical component of keeping the ACH Network safe and secure,” said Nacha President and CEO Jane Larimer. “ We are pleased to welcome Azimuth as our newest Preferred Partner and recognize its dedication to streamlining compliance tasks.”

Azimuth enables users to stay abreast of evolving Nacha rules, laws and regulations, empowers teams to ensure compliance, and acts as a system of record for regulatory reviews. Through its cloud-based platform OMNIA™, Azimuth digitizes Nacha rules and regulations into data, and data into business action.

“ We help organizations turn compliance into a strategic advantage,” said Rohin Tagra, founder & CEO of Azimuth. “ As a Nacha Preferred Partner, we will support organizations to more efficiently and effectively manage compliance with Nacha rules as well as federal and state laws, which, in turn, helps strengthen the ACH Network.”

Nacha’s Preferred Partner Program is open to any technology solution provider whose offerings align with Nacha’s core strategies to advance the ACH Network. Learn more about Nacha's growing community of Preferred Partners and how they can support your payments needs. For more information, visit: www.nacha.org/Preferred-Partner.

About Nacha

Nacha is a nonprofit organization that convenes hundreds of diverse organizations to enhance and enable ACH payments and financial data exchange within the U.S. and across geographies. Through the development of rules, standards, governance, education, advocacy, and in support of innovation, Nacha’s efforts benefit all stakeholders. Nacha is the steward of the ACH Network, a payment system that universally connects all U.S. bank accounts and facilitates the movement of money and information. In 2019, 24.7 billion payments and nearly $56 trillion in value moved across the ACH Network. Nacha also leads groups focused on API standardization and B2B payment enablement. Visit nacha.org for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Azimuth

Azimuth offers the leading compliance system for regulatory data and compliance analysis in the banking industry -- OMNIA™. A cloud-based platform that provides end-to-end connectivity from source laws to an operating environment, OMNIA was developed to help financial institutions better understand and comply with the myriad of changing federal and state laws and regulations, improve communication internally and with regulators, and better serve customers. To learn more about Azimuth, visit azimuthgrc.com and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

