Myriad Global Gets Businesses Back to Business Amid COVID-19 With Customizable Safety Films

Myriad Global gifts Texas medical institutions with animated videos aimed to reinforce essential safety messages for employees and patients

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myriad Global USA, a Houston-based company, announced today that it is offering a customizable animated film through a newly-launched website to help businesses get their workers back to business safely while following CDC-recommended health guidelines.

Myriad Global has already started gifting these 90-second animated safety videos to top-rated medical and health centers in Texas to be used in a learning capacity for their workforces.

Myriad Global is now opening the safety messages to multiple industries, including energy, hospitality, retail, auto, construction, technology, insurance, education, tourism, government, medical, commercial, food & beverage, non-profit, entertainment, transportation and more.

“No matter who we are, all of us can use a reminder to follow safe practices,” says Russ Roberts, President of Myriad Global USA.

“We certainly recognize the seriousness of COVID-19 but we wanted to create a way to simplify the message to support the health and well-being of all stakeholders. This animated set of actions is an easy way people of all ages, backgrounds and career-levels can relate to the messages and easily remember what to do.”

The film is fully customizable for any industry and any brand. It is ideal for being shown in lobbies/entrances, social media pages, intranet and websites as a way to promote healthy practices in a positive and clear manner to solidify the company brand and its commitment to safe health standards while preparing a back-to-work strategy.

About Myriad Global

Myriad Global is an award-winning digital communications agency that has developed cutting-edge media for our customers for 30 years. Our multi-channel approach provides our clients with the latest technology to communicate their messages. Our dedication to excellence and innovation pushes us to develop within an ever-changing industry and deliver cost-effective solutions that satisfy business objectives. For more information, visit www.myriadglobalmedia.com.

