Mya Systems Lands $18 Million Series B Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Mya Systems, creator of artificial intelligence recruiting software Mya, has secured $18 million in Series B funding, led by Foundation Capital with participation from Emergence Capital.

The company also announced new product advancements, including multi-lingual support, and proprietary AI capabilities that automate the candidate sourcing process. The new funding will enable Mya Systems to accelerate growth of its AI team, open new offices in Europe to support its ever-growing global customer base, and expand its solution into new job categories.

Mya Systems’ Series B funding builds on its $11.4 million Series A round that was announced this past May. As part of this funding round, Foundation Capital partner Paul Holland will join Mya Systems’ board. In the past month alone, Mya Systems has added ten Fortune 500 accounts and will now support 15 of the largest light industrial employers in the U.S., as well as three of the industry’s five largest recruiting agencies. The company recently entered into a three-year global partnership with the world’s leading workforce solutions provider, The Adecco Group, and will be supporting Adecco Group’s largest enterprise accounts.

“We’re at an exciting inflection point in Mya’s development during which we’re both scaling our existing platform and developing new capabilities to support our longer-term vision,” said Eyal Grayevsky, CEO and co-founder of Mya Systems. “This funding will provide the capital to extend our market leadership position, expand our solution globally, and invest toward innovation — like our outreach capabilities and multi-lingual support — that makes Mya truly unique.”

Formerly known as FirstJob, Mya Systems was co-founded in 2012 by Eyal Grayevsky, CEO and James Maddox, CTO. The San Francisco-based company launched Mya, its AI-recruiter chatbot in July of 2016