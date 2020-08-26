BusinessWire

MVIS Announces August 2020 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on MVIS Announces August 2020 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the results of the monthly MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices. The table below summarizes the results for the indices which contain more than one component. Detailed review results can be found on https://www.mvis-indices.com/indices/digital-assets.


The following changes will be implemented on 31 August 2020 and will become effective on the next trading day.

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

Additions

Deletions

New Count

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5

0

0

5

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10

0

0

10

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25

1

1

25

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100

14

14

100

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap

1

1

20

 

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap

5

5

30

 

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap

15

15

50

A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The next monthly review will be announced on 25 September 2020.

Note to Editors:

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

Approximately USD 17.74 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.


Contacts

Media Contact
Séverine Thäsler-Jäger, MV Index Solutions
+49 (0)69 4056 695 53
media-enquiries@mvis-indices.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

First American and Docutech Announce Agreement for First American’s Acquisition of Docutech

Posted on Author Business Wire

—Acquisition positions the companies to further improve the consumer experience in real estate transactions and accelerate the evolution of real estate closings—
SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a l…
BusinessWire

Artis Changes Consumer Financing for Businesses

Posted on Author Business Wire

Artis Credit enables businesses to become the “face of financing,” offering diverse loan options direct-to-consumer backed by a growing network of lenders
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Artis Technologies provides modern lending solutions for businesses to…
BusinessWire

Freedom Innovations Launches Kinnex 2.0

Posted on Author Business Wire

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Kinnex2–Freedom Innovations launches the next generation Kinnex microprocessor prosthetic ankle/foot – the Kinnex 2.0. The successor to the Freedom Innovations original microprocessor ankle, Kinnex 2.0 offers design e…