Mutual of Omaha Offers Seniors New Resource to Help Combat Loneliness and Isolation

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Although it’s hard to measure loneliness and social isolation, there’s strong evidence that many adults aged 50 or older are lonely or socially isolated in ways that have the potential to put their health at risk. In the past seven months, this issue has become an even greater cause for concern with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to this need, Mutual of Omaha has launched Mutual Cares, a valuable new online resource for seniors to help them stay well, connected, active and entertained.

Through Mutual Cares, individuals now have online access to comprehensive tools and resources, including ways to:

  • Stay Well – resources to provide a helping hand, listening ear or tools to build mental resilience
  • Stay Connected – connections to crisis lines and ways to make meaningful connections
  • Stay Active – exercise tips, yoga classes and exercises to help both mind and body
  • Stay Entertained – tools to find great shows, great reads and great deals

“Loneliness and social isolation, particularly as it impacts our country’s senior population, is a serious public health concern,” said Manoj Pawar, chief medical officer at Mutual of Omaha. “At Mutual of Omaha, we are committed to helping our customers live their healthiest, best lives. Staying healthy and engaged, despite our current stay-at-home and physical distancing mindset, is paramount. We’re excited to provide seniors with Mutual Cares and a wide range of information and tools to help them feel connected.”

Individuals can visit cares.mutualofomaha.com to access the loneliness and social isolation resources.

About Mutual of Omaha
Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a highly-rated, Fortune 500 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. As a mutual company, Mutual of Omaha is owned by its policyholders and committed to providing outstanding service to its customers. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.


