Venture Funding

Mursion Captures $20 Million Round

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh Comment(0)

SAN FRANCISCO — Mursion, a provider of immersive virtual reality training for  skills in the workplace, has closed a $20 million Series B financing, led by Leeds Illuminate.

Mursion is at the forefront of training individuals to be more empathetic and emotionally adept via virtual reality simulations that feature immersive interactions with human-guided avatars. Organizations turn to Mursion for a safe place to practice human skills, such as emotional  intelligence, adaptability, and resilience, in an authentic risk-free environment where the danger  of harming the individual’s performance and company’s reputation is eliminated. By blending AI  with live human interaction, Mursion offers a virtual environment for practicing critical human  skills in a consistent, customizable, cost-effective way, at scale.

“Mursion’s extraordinary recent growth is evidence of the market need for an immersive and  easily accessible platform to practice behaviors tied to strategic imperatives, across business,  healthcare, government and education environments” according to Susan Cates, Managing  Partner of Leeds Illuminate. “Mursion’s unique approach delivers measurable results and real  impact for learners ranging from doctors to front-line managers to K12 teachers.”

With the global pandemic accelerating the shift towards virtual learning in the Fortune 1000, Mursion’s ability to provide challenging, immersive, hyper realistic simulations of challenging  workplace conversations proved consequential. In 2020, Mursion deepened its existing  partnerships with such top companies as T-Mobile, Coca-Cola, and LinkedIn and signed new  deals with industry leaders like H&R Block, Indeed, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Johnson &  Johnson. Clients in government, healthcare, higher education and business partner with Mursion to practice a wide range of skills including leadership development, conflict resolution, clinical reasoning, and sales. Many recent collaborations are centered on the implementation of  immersive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training that builds trust and supports  courageous conversation between managers and their teams.

“Mursion was founded on the basis that human skills, such as the ability to give constructive  feedback and to deescalate interpersonal conflicts are not merely “nice-to-have” capabilities in  the workplace, they are paramount to an individual’s and an organization’s success,” said

Mursion CEO Mark Atkinson said, “Numerous studies have proven that companies that build a  mutually supportive culture at work show more growth in revenue.”

Mursion Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Arjun Nagendran added: “Effectively  combining the latest advancements in virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and human reasoning  unlocks the potential to create human behavioral change. This change, afforded via Mursion’s  immersive technology, will be at the heart of driving every organization’s productivity and impact  in the next decade.”

Joseph Shieh

Related Articles
Venture Funding

Hytrust Closes $36 Million Series E

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

  MOUNTAIN VIEW -– HyTrust, Inc., a provider of workload security, has closed $36 million in new funding led by Advance Venture Partners (AVP) with participation from existing venture capital firms and strategic investors. The company will use this latest round of investment to expand its sales and marketing efforts, and to fund new product […]
Venture Funding

Revolution Medicines Closes $100 Million Series C

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

REDWOOD CITY — REVOLUTION Medicines, a cancer drug research firm, has closed a $100 million Series C equity financing. The funding will support continued advancement of the company’s pipeline, which includes programs addressing elusive targets within the RAS pathway such as KRASG12C(GTP) and other specific tumorigenic mutants of RAS. The round was led by Boxer […]
Venture Funding

Affirm Rakes In $100 Million Series D

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

SAN FRANCISCO — Affirm, the financial services technology company led by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, has raised $100 million Series D round of equity funding. Founders Fund led the round and is joined by existing investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Spark Capital, Khosla Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Jefferies and other new investors. The new round of […]