MultiPlan Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020. That same day, MultiPlan will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

To access the live conference call, please dial (833) 423-1182 (domestic) or (236) 714-2584 (international). The conference ID for the live call is 6454654. Interested investors and other parties can also listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.multiplan.us/events-and-presentations. A supplementary slide presentation will also be available on such website.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through the archived webcast on the MultiPlan website or by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642. The conference ID for the replay is 6454654. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on December 11, 2020.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, dental, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com

Contacts

Investor Relations
Shawna Gasik
AVP, Investor Relations
MultiPlan
866-909-7427
investor@multiplan.com

Media
Pamela Walker
Senior Director, Marketing & Communication
MultiPlan
781-895-3118
press@multiplan.com

BusinessWire

