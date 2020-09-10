Multi-location and Tier 1 Company Communications, A/V and Security Services enhanced with Affinitech Inc. acquisition of National Communication Services Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinitech Inc. President Todd Brown announced today the acquisition of the long-time cabling and installation company National Communications Services Inc. (NCSI), best known for their responsiveness, flexibility, and support to national multi-site corporations, medical clinics, banks, assisted living and retirement communities. According to Brown, the tenure and strength of the 30-year-old National Communication Services Inc. augments the highly recognized product and project offerings of the nimble 10-year-old Affinitech Inc.

The current leadership and employees of National Communication Services will remain along with its name, location, and offerings. “The timing was right for augmenting services for both NCSI and Affinitech,” reports Brown. “Building on their ability to service customers and their processes, coupled with adding our human capital and product experience serving large medical and fitness facilities, offers immediate opportunities for all of our markets, even during these tumultuous pandemic times.”

According to NCSI General Manager Archie Smith, “This gives us greater financial depth and brings world-class solutions to our customers while maintaining the excellent level of service our customers have received for 30 years.” NCSI retiring CEO Gary Hegarty, along with former partner Doug McLeod, started the company in June 1991. From their beginnings, Hegarty says their motto has always been to serve the customer so that they didn’t want to go somewhere else. Hegarty notes that Affinitech brings the technical knowledge, energy, outstanding customer relations, and innovative product expertise for the sustainable growth of the companies.

For more information about Affinitech Inc. and NCSI, contact Todd Brown at tbrown@affinitechinc.com.

Affinitech Inc. is a national integrator of audio, visual, and security technologies recognized for utilizing their experience and ingenuity to create a fully integrated solution. They have made their mark across many industries in the areas of Distributed A/V, IP Network Video, Digital Signage, and traditional Audio/Video integration. Recognized for their state-of-the-art solutions, particularly in the Fitness and Health Club industry, across the globe. In 2018 Milestone Systems awarded Affinitech Inc. Partner of the Year, East Region. Affinitech remains a Milestone Diamond Reseller Partner, the highest recognition in the field. Affinitech was endorsed for its ability to fulfill installation requests for the most sophisticated, demanding projects. Open Options awarded Affinitech the Partner of the Year Midwest Region for 2018 and 2019.

www.affinitechinc.com

National Communications Services Inc. (NCSI) provides structured cabling, voice, data, wireless, point of sale and security installation, rollout, and repair services to companies with locations throughout the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. With over 4,500 dispatch locations, they have experienced technicians in every region of North America and offer customized solutions to service your entire network. NCSI works with a wide variety of national retailers, healthcare providers, restaurants, hotel chains, service companies, and more. Whether you have one location or 15,000 locations, National Communications has the resources and experience to manage anything from simple service calls to complete build-outs.

www.natcomm.com

Todd Brown

tbrown@affinitechinc.com