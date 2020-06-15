MUFG Investor Services Selects EquiLend Spire as Global Securities Finance Platform

Company Expands Global Securities Lending Solutions Group with Technology Decision

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MUFG Investor Services, the global asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, has announced that its Global Securities Lending Solutions Group has selected the EquiLend Spire securities finance system as its core global platform to expand front-, middle- and back-office solutions.

EquiLend Spire is a modular and scalable securities finance system offering solutions for compliance, reporting, risk analysis, accounting, positions and trade. MUFG Investor Services’ choice of EquiLend Spire as its global platform reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation by complementing cutting edge in-house technology with leading industry systems into front-, middle- and back-office offerings for clients.

This deal also signifies yet another step MUFG Investor Services has taken to support the growth of its securities lending franchise. In January, MUFG appointed Tim Smollen to the new position of Global Head of Global Securities Lending to expand the group, which has been active for more than 20 years.

“EquiLend Spire is an industry-leading platform that will allow MUFG Investor Services to accelerate our workflows, improve risk management, make faster trades and streamline our operational efficiency,” said Mr. Smollen. “These increased capabilities are the beginning of the technological development of our data-driven securities lending offering. We look forward to announcing additional technology solutions that will continue to increase our offering’s effectiveness and automation and give our clients a distinct competitive advantage in the global marketplace.

Even with all the uncertainty in the market brought on by unforeseen factors, we are continuing to invest in our people, strategy and technology,” said John Sergides, CEO of MUFG Investor Services. “Our commitment to our employees and to our clients go hand-in-hand, and this is one of several major new core product initiatives this year including FX overlay, cash management and private debt. Working via our ICG group (Institutional Client Coverage) for the Non-Bank Financial Institution space that supports client relationships spanning across our financial group, we are well positioned to deliver the most complete service to our clients and adapt to market changes when they arise.”

About MUFG Investor Services:

MUFG Investor Services provides asset servicing solutions to clients globally. Leveraging the financial and intellectual capital of MUFG – one of the largest banks in the world with $2.8 trillion in assets USD – it provides clients access to a range of leading solutions from fund administration, middle-office outsourcing, custody, foreign exchange, fund of hedge fund financing, trustee services and depository to securities lending and other banking services.

MUFG has 90 years of custody experience, 360 years of banking history and has run a global securities lending program for 20 years. MUFG Investor Services currently provides administration services for over 2,100 funds across all investment strategies, asset types and fund structures. It has over $635bn USD in assets under administration.

