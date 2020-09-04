MSCI to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that Linda Huber, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual presentation on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 08:15 AM Eastern as part of the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

The presentation slides, live webcast and replay will be available on the events and presentations section of MSCI’s Investor Relations homepage, https://ir.msci.com/events-and-presentations.

