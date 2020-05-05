MRP Releases Intent Trends Report

Covid-19 and Working From Home - Trends and market insights found in the Virtual Office, Unified Communications, and Video Conference industries

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MRP Prelytix, the only enterprise-class predictive ABM platform, today released the first in a series of reports detailing major development trends in various technology ecosystems. The ‘Covid-19 Working from Home - Intent Trends Report’, details how the surge in remote working has impacted the Virtual Office, Unified Communications (UCaaS), and Video Conferencing markets in face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With an estimated 230 million people now working from home in North America and Europe alone, the report explores the sudden demand for telecommuting options since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating an immediate and widespread need for organizations to support and make productive a large number of workers who are not yet accustomed or enabled to do so.

MRP Prelytix applies the world’s fastest streaming analytics solution, Kx, to sift through more than 1.5 Trillion intent signals per month. During this analysis, we examined nearly 4.5 Trillion intent signals across the past three months, identifying millions that helped to uncover how buyers are shifting their focus to technologies that allow them to better communicate and collaborate while maintaining social distancing measures. These signals are sourced from an array of research activity including keyword consumption across newsfeeds, publisher partner networks, and proprietary data sources.

The report explores in-depth findings and analyses including:

The new “normal” - it’s estimated that working from home policies will adapt in the future, perhaps growing 400% in the US and doubling in Europe.

Across all geographies and market segments, from SMB to Large Enterprise, a 480% average lift in interest in Video Conferencing solutions from February to March.

Interest in Virtual Office and UCaaS solutions across all firm size segments have also grown dramatically from February to March, with a 135% increase across all topics.

" It’s easy for marketers to draw on intent simply as a tactical method of identifying sales leads, rather than an integral part of the strategic prioritization and planning process," says Pierre Custeau, SVP of Product at MRP. " This report is a great example of how external data can become immediately actionable for marketers in responding to the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and lucrative opportunities impacting the growth of the market."

