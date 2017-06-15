Movebutter Launches Online Supermarket

“Movebutter is based on a very bold and minimalist vision: make better food available and affordable to everyone,” said Movebutter CEO and founder, Chai Mishra. “We’re taking on the entire, ancient trillion-dollar supermarket industry. These funds and these partnerships are going to supercharge that effort. So far in that fight, our main weapons were better technology and a radically better model. But now, we have the support of the world’s greatest company-builders, and we could not be more fired up for this.”

Movebutter plans to use its new funding to rapidly expand operations to sign up more customers and even better suppliers. The company hopes to increase the number of distribution centers across the United States.

“Movebutter has forged relationships with some of the best suppliers in the country and has, through an innovative approach, found a way to get their groceries to anywhere economically. Suddenly, it doesn’t matter if you’re in California or New York or Alaska. Consumers can now better access and afford the best tasting, highest quality food anytime. We believe they’re going to reshape the food industry and couldn’t be prouder to partner with them,” said Jeremy Fiance, Managing Partner of The House Fund.