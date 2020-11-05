Movandi Named Startup of the Year 2020 by AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Awards

Recognition Highlights Movandi’s Innovation, Deployments and Leadership in 5G mmWave

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5g--Movandi, a leader in new 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) networks, has won the Startup of the Year award in the prestigious AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) 2020. The awards program honors the best companies, products and people that are impacting today's electronics industry worldwide.

“This award marks an important milestone for Movandi as we deploy the first-to-market 5G mmWave smart repeater that solves the technical challenges of 5G mmWave,” said Reza Rofougaran, CTO, co-CEO, and co-founder, Movandi. “We are enabling the 5G future by helping Tier 1 operators and partners unleash the potential of 5G technology for billions of users around the world.”

“Movandi is proud to be selected as the global winner amongst many unicorn startups by AspenCore editors and our peers in the industry, further highlighting our innovation and leadership to revolutionize 5G,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and co-founder at Movandi. “2020 has been a tremendous year for us during the most difficult time in our industry, as we begin to deploy our 5G mmWave into Tier 1 operators worldwide, such as Verizon and Korea Telecom. This is a recognition of the amazing team at Movandi, who all appreciate this award.”

Presented by AspenCore, the world’s largest media group within the technical electronics sector, the World Electronics Achievement Awards program honors those who have made outstanding contributions to innovations and development in the electronics industry worldwide. AspenCore’s media properties includes EE Times, EDN and Electronic Products. Winners are selected by a committee comprising AspenCore editors and online users from Asia, the US and Europe.

AspenCore’s Startup of the Year recognition builds on an exceptional 2020 for Movandi receiving the top industry awards and accolades, including being named to the coveted 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, a collection of the most innovative and game-changing private companies shaking up the business landscape and forcing incumbents to react and change. The CNBC Disruptor 50 accolade follows Movandi’s recent news of partnering with Verizon to expand 5G mmWave coverage. For the latest Movandi news and awards, visit movandi.com/news.

About Movandi

Movandi is the fastest growing 5G mmWave solutions company with a mission to revolutionize 5G Everywhere. The company was founded by two siblings, Maryam and Reza Rofougaran, today’s top leaders in the wireless industry, whose innovations have shaped and transformed wireless in the last few decades. Having pioneered wireless systems, Movandi is solving real-world 5G mmWave deployments with unmatched differentiation and high-performance core technology in 5G integrated circuits, antennas, systems, algorithms and design disciplines to enable 5G to reach its full potential. Movandi’s flexible solutions solve 5G mmWave deployment cost and schedule challenges and provide future-proof solutions utilizing mesh and routing to further improve 5G coverage and capacity. Movandi’s strong and diverse system portfolio of IP and patents plays a critical role across the complete 5G ecosystem, from infrastructure to mobile, while allowing for maximum 5G coverage. Movandi.com.

