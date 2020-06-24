Mouser Electronics Named Global Distributor of the Year by Bel Fuse, Inc.

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BelFuse--Mouser Electronics, Inc. has been named Distributor of the Year for 2019 by Bel Fuse Inc., a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits.

Bel recognized Mouser with the prestigious partnership award for the global distributor’s overall POS revenue growth, customer growth, NPI engagement, and marketing programs. As a strategic partner, Mouser has been instrumental in growing sales and customer count across all Bel companies, globally.

“On behalf of Bel associates, I congratulate Mouser for their continuous support. We thank them for their partnership and look forward to many more years of continued sales growth,” said Dan Bernstein, CEO of Bel Fuse, Inc.

Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser, said, “We are greatly honored to be recognized by Bel for our performance. Mouser is committed to providing best-in-class service to customers, as well as our suppliers. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Bel.”

Mouser stocks all products from Bel’s group of companies:

For more about the Bel group of companies, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/bel-group/.

As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 800 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About Bel

Bel designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

(817) 804-3833

Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

(817) 804-7764

Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com