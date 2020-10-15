BusinessWire

Motorola Solutions to Issue Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on Oct. 29

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Motorola Solutions to Issue Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on Oct. 29

Webcast presentation by executives to follow earnings release


CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its third-quarter 2020 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on Oct. 29. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.


Contacts

Media Contact
Alexandra Reynolds
Motorola Solutions
Alexandra.Reynolds@motorolasolutions.com
+1 312 965 3968

Investor Contact
Tim Yocum
Motorola Solutions
Tim.Yocum@motorolasolutions.com
+1 847-576-6899

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Upbound Announces Crossplane Integration with GitLab 12.5 Release to Advance Multicloud Future

Posted on Author Business Wire

Users Can Now Manage Workflows for Multiple Cloud Services from a Single Interface in GitLab Using the Crossplane Integration
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#kuberenetes–MulticloudCon — Upbound, the company behind the popular open source projects Rook a…
BusinessWire

DeciBio Consulting Launches Emmes SARS-CoV-2 Testing Database

Posted on Author Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19–DeciBio Consulting, a strategy consulting firm dedicated to the precision medicine space, has launched the Emmes SARS-CoV-2 Testing Database. This database serves as the latest addition to the market intelligence…
BusinessWire

American Dental Education Association Partners With Chetu to Enhance Leading Online Academic Resource

Posted on Author Business Wire

Advancements in Automation Prompts Innovations in ADEA Web Application with Help of Global Software Provider
PLANTATION, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, announced the delivery of its latest web applicat…