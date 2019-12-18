Motorola Solutions Foundation Awards More Than $10 Million to 250 Nonprofit Organizations Worldwide

Grants will benefit more than 2 million students, first responders, teachers, veterans and community members in 32 countries

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Motorola Solutions Foundation, the charitable arm of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), today announced more than $10 million in grant funding this year to charitable organizations around the world. The grants will benefit more than 2 million students, first responders, teachers, veterans and community members in 32 countries, with a focus on nonprofit organizations that provide education in technology, engineering and public safety.

“ The Foundation is committed to supporting both today’s and tomorrow’s engineers and first responders,” said Monica Mueller, executive director of the Motorola Solutions Foundation. “ We are proud to partner with organizations across the globe that work to create safer cities and promote innovative technology education for students.”

Since 1995, the Motorola Solutions Foundation has awarded nearly $300 million in grants. This year’s grants were awarded based on input from more than 400 Motorola Solutions employees worldwide who volunteered to be grant reviewers.

Visit the Motorola Solutions Foundation website to see the list of 2019 United States and international grant recipients. Examples of 2019 grant recipients include:

North America

MATE Inspiration for Innovation : Inspires students to learn and creatively apply technology and engineering skills to solve real-world problems through underwater robot challenges and competitions.

Inspires students to learn and creatively apply technology and engineering skills to solve real-world problems through underwater robot challenges and competitions. Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs: Provides mental health resilience and awareness training for firefighters in Newfoundland, Labrador and the Northwest Territories.

National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives: Provides a mentoring program to support women entering the law enforcement field and those who are progressing through their careers.

International

The Graham (Polly) Farmer Foundation Inc.: Offers a variety of academic enrichment programs for indigenous students across Australia pursuing degrees in engineering and technology.

Passerelles Numériques: Provides education as well as technical and professional training in the digital sector to underprivileged youth.

University College London: Teaches students and staff about the physical vulnerability of school buildings against earthquakes, floods and typhoons through a program focused on the safety of community and school facilities.

About Motorola Solutions Foundation

The Motorola Solutions Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions. With employees located around the globe, Motorola Solutions seeks to benefit the communities where it operates. The Foundation achieves this by making strategic grants, forging strong community partnerships and fostering innovation. The Motorola Solutions Foundation focuses its funding on public safety, disaster relief, employee programs and education, especially in technology and engineering. For more information on Motorola Solutions corporate and foundation giving, visit our website: www.motorolasolutions.com/foundation

For more information on Motorola Solutions Corporate and Foundation giving, visit our website: www.motorolasolutions.com/giving

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.

Sarah Packard

Motorola Solutions

Phone: +1-312-599-1929

Email: sarah.packard@motorolasolutions.com