Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend

Posted on

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 64 cents per share payable in cash on Oct. 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 15, 2020.


About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.


Contacts

Media Contact
Alexandra Reynolds
Motorola Solutions
Alexandra.Reynolds@motorolasolutions.com
+1 312 965 3968

Investor Contact
Tim Yocum
Motorola Solutions
Tim.Yocum@motorolasolutions.com
+1 847-576-6899

