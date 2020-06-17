Motorola Solutions Acquires IndigoVision, UK-Based Provider of End-to-End Video Security Solutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has completed the acquisition of IndigoVision, a U.K.-based provider of end-to-end video security solutions.

Based in Edinburgh, Scotland, IndigoVision develops complete, end-to-end video security solutions, including cameras, video management software, encoders and storage devices.

The acquisition demonstrates Motorola Solutions’ continued investment in video security and analytics and reinforces its strategy of becoming a leader in next-generation, end-to-end video security solutions. IndigoVision's products will complement Motorola Solutions’ existing video portfolio, which includes fixed cameras, in-car and body-worn cameras and advanced analytics and software, and will provide enhanced go-to-market reach across a wider customer base.

“ We share IndigoVision’s commitment to providing end-to-end video security solutions that enhance safety, security and efficiency,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security and Analytics, Motorola Solutions. “ IndigoVision’s end-to-end offering, global presence and customer base will complement our existing and growing presence in video security and analytics.”

“ The acquisition provides scale for continued investments in growth, and we look forward to working with the Motorola Solutions team to deliver our shared vision,” said Pedro Vasco Simoes, chief executive officer, IndigoVision. “ The access we will have to Motorola Solutions’ range of innovative technologies, technical expertise and expanded global reach will enable us to further our goal of delivering safety, security and business intelligence.”

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions. Motorola Solutions can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent Motorola Solutions’ views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing Motorola Solutions’ views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) Motorola Solutions’ ability to integrate the products and services into its portfolio; and (2) the growth of the video security and analytics business. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risk factors below, as well as those on pages 10 through 22 in Item 1A of Motorola Solutions 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, on page 34 in Item 1A of Motorola Solutions Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2020, and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions’ website at www.motorolasolutions.com/investor,could cause Motorola Solutions’ actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the future results of operations of IndigoVision, and (2) Motorola Solutions’ ability to successfully integrate and operate IndigoVision. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

