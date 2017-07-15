Motorola Leads $8 Million Round in Nok Nok Labs

PALO ALTO — Nok Nok Labs (NNL), a developer of online authentication service, has raised $8 million in Series D financing, led by Motorola Solutions Venture Capital. All existing NNL investors participated in the financing, including DCM Ventures, DDS, Inc., DOCOMO Innovations, Korea Information Certificate Authority (KICA), Lenovo Group, and ONSET Ventures.

Nok Nok Labs will use this latest round of funding to accelerate the deployment of its strong authentication solution across the private and public markets including government, public safety and first responder agencies. Additionally, NNL will expand its channel infrastructure supporting channel partners in satisfying the growing demand for its authentication solutions.

“Motorola Solutions understands public safety users need technology that is both intuitive to use and highly secure,” said Paul Steinberg, Chief Technology Officer, Motorola Solutions. “As we continue to create innovative software, devices and networks, we will leverage Nok Nok Labs’ industry-leading technology to provide strong, secure authentication to users who need modern authentication capability.”

With the expansion of public safety broadband in countries around the world, Motorola Solutions will leverage Nok Nok Labs’ expertise and technology innovations to offer secure, strong and standards-based authentication to public safety customers.

“This funding is strong validation of our commitment to provide modern authentication solutions to a variety of environments and verticals as we continue to execute on the FIDO vision of simpler, stronger authentication,” said Phillip Dunkelberger, CEO of Nok Nok Labs. “Motorola Solutions’ support will help us maximize the impact of our company’s solutions by protecting citizens, first responders and more. It is an exciting and critical new market.”

Nok Nok Labs was publicly launched in 2013 to transform online authentication for modern computing. NNL’s founder and FIDO Visionary, Ramesh Kesanupalli, is seeing his vision becoming realized. “Having Motorola Solutions as a strategic investor and partner will accelerate the use of FIDO enabled technologies in market verticals that have the most need for upgrading critical authentication infrastructure. Motorola Solutions will help drive adoption and shape FIDO specifications for these key markets.”